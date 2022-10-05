Food hygiene ratings given to four Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Billy's On The Road at Billys On The Road, Stane Street, Billingshurst; rated on September 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Limeburners at Limeburners, Lordings Road Newbridge, Billingshurst; rated on September 6
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Khushbu at 2 High Street, Upper Beeding, Steyning; rated on September 6
• Rated 3: King Fish at 2 Stanmore House, London Road, Henfield West Sussex; rated on September 6