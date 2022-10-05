Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings given to four Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 9:22 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Billy's On The Road at Billys On The Road, Stane Street, Billingshurst; rated on September 6

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: Limeburners at Limeburners, Lordings Road Newbridge, Billingshurst; rated on September 6

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Khushbu at 2 High Street, Upper Beeding, Steyning; rated on September 6

    • Rated 3: King Fish at 2 Stanmore House, London Road, Henfield West Sussex; rated on September 6