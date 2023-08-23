Food hygiene ratings given to four Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Lintot at Lintot Square, Fairbank Road Southwater, Horsham West Sussex; rated on August 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The White Hart at The White Hart, High Street, Henfield; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: George And Dragon at The George And Dragon, Dragons Lane Dragons Green, Horsham; rated on March 15
• Rated 4: The George Hotel at High Street, Henfield; rated on July 25