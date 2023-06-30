Food hygiene ratings given to three Horsham restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Max's Diner at The Chapel Graylands Estate, Langhurst Wood Road, Horsham; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: Wimpy Restaurant at 39b West Street, Horsham; rated on June 21
• Rated 1: Station Cafe Horsham at RH12; rated on June 1
It means that of Horsham's 162 similar establishments with ratings, 134 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.