Food hygiene ratings given to three Horsham restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Max's Diner at The Chapel Graylands Estate, Langhurst Wood Road, Horsham; rated on June 21

    • Rated 5: Wimpy Restaurant at 39b West Street, Horsham; rated on June 21

    • Rated 1: Station Cafe Horsham at RH12; rated on June 1

    It means that of Horsham's 162 similar establishments with ratings, 134 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.