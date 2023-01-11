Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings given to two Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Coot, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Coot, Cootes Avenue, Horsham was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 27.

And Brod?, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 Carfax, Horsham was given a score of four on December 13.