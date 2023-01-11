Food hygiene ratings given to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
The Coot, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Coot, Cootes Avenue, Horsham was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 27.
And Brod?, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 Carfax, Horsham was given a score of four on December 13.