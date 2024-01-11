Food hygiene ratings given to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Royal Oak, a pub, bar or nightclub at Royal Oak, Wineham Lane Wineham, Henfield was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 13.
And Capital Fish & Chips and Chinese, a takeaway at 15 Lintot Square, Fairbank Road Southwater, Horsham was given a score of three on December 13.