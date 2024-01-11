BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:06 GMT
The Royal Oak, a pub, bar or nightclub at Royal Oak, Wineham Lane Wineham, Henfield was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 13.

And Capital Fish & Chips and Chinese, a takeaway at 15 Lintot Square, Fairbank Road Southwater, Horsham was given a score of three on December 13.