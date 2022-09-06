Food hygiene ratings given to two Horsham restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Babylon Charcoal Grill, at 23 Freshwater Parade, Bishopric, Horsham was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 8.
And Raj Kumar, at 27 Springfield Road, Horsham was also given a score of four on August 8.
It means that of Horsham's 146 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 113 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.