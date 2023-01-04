Food hygiene ratings given to two Horsham restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New Haldi Restaurant, at 10 - 12 Lintot Square, Fairbank Road Southwater, Horsham was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 5.
And Tasca Coffee Bar, at 35 Ground Floor Freshwater Parade, Bishopric, Horsham was given a score of two on December 6.
It means that of Horsham's 148 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 119 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.