Food hygiene ratings handed to 12 Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Stooks at Newbridge Nurseries, Billingshurst Road Broadbridge Heath, Horsham; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: ASK Italian at The Kings Head, Carfax, Horsham; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Hurst Cafe at Horsham Youth Centre, Hurst Road, Horsham; rated on August 25

• Rated 5: New Curry Centre at 43 London Road, Horsham; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Mamma Mia at 76 High Street, Steyning; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: New London House at London House, High Street, Henfield; rated on August 10

• Rated 4: Halcyon Days Cafe at 7 High Street, Storrington, Pulborough; rated on August 8

• Rated 1: Kaya Cafe at Kaya Cafe The Stable Block, North Street, Horsham; rated on August 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Broadbridge Heath Cricket Club at Broadbridge Heath Cricket Club, Broadbridge Heath Road Warnham, Horsham; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Red Lion at Red Lion, London Road Ashington, Pulborough; rated on August 15

• Rated 4: The Old Railway at The Old Railway, Upper Station Road, Henfield; rated on April 20

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: