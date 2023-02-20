Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Little Bean Cafe at 46 Lower Street, Pulborough, West Sussex; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: Bill's Restaurants at The Old Town Hall, Market Square, Horsham; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 50 West Street, Horsham; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 12 - 12a West Street, Horsham; rated on February 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Kings Head at Kings Head, 40 High Street, Billingshurst West Sussex; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Frankland Arms at Frankland Arms, London Road Washington, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on February 6
• Rated 4: The Bax Castle at Bax Castle, Two Mile Ash, Horsham; rated on January 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Greggs Bakery at 27 West Street, Horsham; rated on February 13