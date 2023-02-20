Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Little Bean Cafe at 46 Lower Street, Pulborough, West Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Bill's Restaurants at The Old Town Hall, Market Square, Horsham; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 50 West Street, Horsham; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 12 - 12a West Street, Horsham; rated on February 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Kings Head at Kings Head, 40 High Street, Billingshurst West Sussex; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Frankland Arms at Frankland Arms, London Road Washington, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on February 6

• Rated 4: The Bax Castle at Bax Castle, Two Mile Ash, Horsham; rated on January 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

