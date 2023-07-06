Food hygiene ratings handed to four Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Camelia Botnar Homes & Gardens Coffee Shop at Camelia Botnar Homes & Gardens Coffee Sh, Camelia Botnar Homes & Gardens, Littleworth Lane Partridge Green, Horsham West Sussex; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: Panino Cafe at 175 Crawley Road, Horsham; rated on July 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Black Horse at Black Horse, High Street Amberley, Arundel; rated on July 3
• Rated 4: Hornbrook Inn at Hornbrook Inn, Brighton Road, Horsham; rated on June 7