Food hygiene ratings handed to four Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Camelia Botnar Homes & Gardens Coffee Shop at Camelia Botnar Homes & Gardens Coffee Sh, Camelia Botnar Homes & Gardens, Littleworth Lane Partridge Green, Horsham West Sussex; rated on July 3

    • Rated 5: Panino Cafe at 175 Crawley Road, Horsham; rated on July 3

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Black Horse at Black Horse, High Street Amberley, Arundel; rated on July 3

    • Rated 4: Hornbrook Inn at Hornbrook Inn, Brighton Road, Horsham; rated on June 7