Food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
The Fountain Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Fountain Inn, The Village Ashurst, Steyning was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.
And Saffron, a takeaway at 55 Station Road, Billingshurst, West Sussex was also given a score of four on March 8.