Food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Fountain Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Fountain Inn, The Village Ashurst, Steyning was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.

And Saffron, a takeaway at 55 Station Road, Billingshurst, West Sussex was also given a score of four on March 8.