Food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
The Tipsy Fox, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Tipsy Fox, Worthing Road Southwater, Horsham was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 19.
And Charcoal Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 34 High Street, Billingshurst was also given a score of four on June 19.