Food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Tipsy Fox, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Tipsy Fox, Worthing Road Southwater, Horsham was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 19.

And Charcoal Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 34 High Street, Billingshurst was also given a score of four on June 19.