Food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Real Eating Company, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 37 Swan Walk, Horsham was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 20.
And Southwater Kebab, a takeaway at Southwater Kebab, Worthing Road Southwater, Horsham West Sussex was also given a score of four on September 20.