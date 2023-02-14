Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
24 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Beeches Buffet, at 1 East Mews, East Street, Horsham West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 16.

And Kokoro, at 60 West Street, Horsham was also given a score of four on January 16.

It means that of Horsham's 51 takeaways with ratings, 35 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.