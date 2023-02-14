Food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
24 minutes ago
Beeches Buffet, at 1 East Mews, East Street, Horsham West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 16.
And Kokoro, at 60 West Street, Horsham was also given a score of four on January 16.
It means that of Horsham's 51 takeaways with ratings, 35 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.