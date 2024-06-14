General Election Hustings in Horsham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hosted by Horsham Churches Together at Kingdom Faith Church in Foundry Lane, the general election husting event will give voters in Horsham the opportunity to ask their parlimentary candidates’ views on a range of significant issues. The hustings will be chaired by Chris Aldridge, announcer and newsreader on BBC Radio 4.
Rev Pete Dibdin, Development Co-Ordinator for Horsham Churches Together said, “We are looking forward to hosting the candidates for Horsham’s MP, and hearing how they will make a difference in our community and our nation.”
Questions for the candidates should be sent to hustings@horshamct.org.uk by 23rd June 2024.
The hustings will take place on Monday 24th June 2024, 7:30pm at Kingdom Faith Church, Foundry Lane, Horsham, RH13 5PX. Doors open from 7pm. Full event details can be found at www.horshamct.org.uk and enquires about the event can be sent to hustings@horshamct.org.uk.
Horsham Churches Together is a networking organisation, representing over 30 member churches in Horsham town and the surrounding villages. Horsham Churches Together also has effective working relationships with Christian charities and organisations working within Horsham District. More information about Horsham Churches Together can be found at www.horshamct.org.uk.
