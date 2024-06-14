General Election Hustings in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Election candidates for the Horsham constituency are preparing to answer questions in the Horsham Hustings event organised by Horsham Churches Together for Monday 24th June 2024.

Hosted by Horsham Churches Together at Kingdom Faith Church in Foundry Lane, the general election husting event will give voters in Horsham the opportunity to ask their parlimentary candidates’ views on a range of significant issues. The hustings will be chaired by Chris Aldridge, announcer and newsreader on BBC Radio 4.

Rev Pete Dibdin, Development Co-Ordinator for Horsham Churches Together said, “We are looking forward to hosting the candidates for Horsham’s MP, and hearing how they will make a difference in our community and our nation.”

Questions for the candidates should be sent to hustings@horshamct.org.uk by 23rd June 2024.

Candidates will be answering questions submitted in advance by members of the public

The hustings will take place on Monday 24th June 2024, 7:30pm at Kingdom Faith Church, Foundry Lane, Horsham, RH13 5PX. Doors open from 7pm. Full event details can be found at www.horshamct.org.uk and enquires about the event can be sent to hustings@horshamct.org.uk.