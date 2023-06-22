Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Darchini Indian Cuisine at 24 London Road, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: The Best Kebab at 44 East Street, Horsham; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: The Clubhouse at Steyning Football Club, Shooting Field, Steyning; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: The Boathouse at Houghton Bridge, Amberley, Arundel; rated on April 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Kings Head at The Kings Head, High Street Upper Beeding, Steyning West Sussex; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: The Crown Inn at The Crown, Pulborough Road Cootham, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Brewhouse and Kitchen at 38 East Street, Horsham; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: The Lynd Cross at The Lynd Cross, Bishopric, Horsham; rated on June 7
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Ocean Fish Bar at 101 New Street, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Mr Chips at 32 Bishopric, Horsham; rated on June 7