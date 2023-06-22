NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Horsham establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Darchini Indian Cuisine at 24 London Road, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on June 20

    • Rated 5: The Best Kebab at 44 East Street, Horsham; rated on June 20

    • Rated 5: The Clubhouse at Steyning Football Club, Shooting Field, Steyning; rated on June 20

    • Rated 5: The Boathouse at Houghton Bridge, Amberley, Arundel; rated on April 14

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Kings Head at The Kings Head, High Street Upper Beeding, Steyning West Sussex; rated on June 20

    • Rated 5: The Crown Inn at The Crown, Pulborough Road Cootham, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on June 14

    • Rated 5: Brewhouse and Kitchen at 38 East Street, Horsham; rated on June 13

    • Rated 5: The Lynd Cross at The Lynd Cross, Bishopric, Horsham; rated on June 7

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Ocean Fish Bar at 101 New Street, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on June 13

    • Rated 5: Mr Chips at 32 Bishopric, Horsham; rated on June 7