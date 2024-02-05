BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Emmaâ??s Hilltop Kitchen at BN44; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: The M Bar at 19 Piries Place, Horsham; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee at 10-Nov Piries Place, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on January 29

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Bear Inn at The Bear Inn, 17 Market Square, Horsham; rated on February 1

    • Rated 5: Twenty-Seven at 27a High Street, Steyning; rated on January 25