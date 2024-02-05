Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Emmaâ??s Hilltop Kitchen at BN44; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: The M Bar at 19 Piries Place, Horsham; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee at 10-Nov Piries Place, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on January 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Bear Inn at The Bear Inn, 17 Market Square, Horsham; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Twenty-Seven at 27a High Street, Steyning; rated on January 25