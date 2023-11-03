Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Horsham restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Muffin Break Horsham at The Mall Cafe, 32 Swan Walk, Horsham; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: Urban Fuse Kitchen and Bar at 10 Middle Street, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Istanbul Meze at 13b West Street, Horsham; rated on August 30
It means that of Horsham's 171 similar establishments with ratings, 144 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.