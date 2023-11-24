BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Horsham restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: HILS (Health and Independent Living Support) at Hils (Health And Independent Living Supp, Lavinia House, Dukes Square, Horsham; rated on November 23

    • Rated 5: Community Cafe @ CLC at Christian Life Centre Church, East Street, Horsham; rated on November 21

    • Rated 5: Cottesmore Golf & Country Club at Cottesmore Golf Club, Buchan Hill Pease Pottage, Crawley; rated on October 31

    It means that of Horsham's 173 similar establishments with ratings, 145 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.