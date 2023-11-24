Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Horsham restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: HILS (Health and Independent Living Support) at Hils (Health And Independent Living Supp, Lavinia House, Dukes Square, Horsham; rated on November 23
• Rated 5: Community Cafe @ CLC at Christian Life Centre Church, East Street, Horsham; rated on November 21
• Rated 5: Cottesmore Golf & Country Club at Cottesmore Golf Club, Buchan Hill Pease Pottage, Crawley; rated on October 31
It means that of Horsham's 173 similar establishments with ratings, 145 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.