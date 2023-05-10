Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th May 2023, 11:22 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The White Hart, a pub, bar or nightclub at The White Hart, Stopham Road, Pulborough West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 4.
And Cafe By The Lake, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sumners Pond Fishery And Campsite, Chapel Road Barns Green, Horsham was also given a score of five on May 4.