Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Henfield Bowling Club, at Bowling Green, The Daisycroft, Henfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 30.

And Henfield Club, at Henfield Club, High Street, Henfield was also given a score of five on August 24.

It means that of Horsham's 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 75 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.