Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Sussex Barn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Sussex Barn, North Heath Lane, Horsham was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 25.
And Mekong House Takeaway, a takeaway at 9 Brighton Road, Horsham, West Sussex was also given a score of five on September 20.