Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Horsham restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Chalk Restaurant and Tasting Room, at North Farm, London Road Washington was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 23.

And Meadows Cafe & Store, at 3 Abingworth Crescent, Thakeham was also given a score of five on August 22.

It means that of Horsham's 163 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.