Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Horsham restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Chalk Restaurant and Tasting Room, at North Farm, London Road Washington was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 23.

And Meadows Cafe & Store, at 3 Abingworth Crescent, Thakeham was also given a score of five on August 22.