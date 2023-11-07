Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Horsham restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Kilmarnock Cafe, at Kilmarnock Farm, Charlwood Road, Ifield, Crawley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 6.
And Little Barn Owls, at The Orchard, Cowfold Road West Grinstead, Horsham was also given a score of five on September 29.
It means that of Horsham's 172 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 145 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.