Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Horsham restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Kilmarnock Cafe, at Kilmarnock Farm, Charlwood Road, Ifield, Crawley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 6.

And Little Barn Owls, at The Orchard, Cowfold Road West Grinstead, Horsham was also given a score of five on September 29.

It means that of Horsham's 172 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 145 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.