Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Old Barn Nurseries at Old Barn Nurseries, Worthing Road Dial Post, Horsham West Sussex; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: Sophie's Kitchen Sussex Ltd at Horsham Cricket And Sports Club, Cricketfield Road, Horsham; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: Raj Kumar at 27 Springfield Road, Horsham; rated on July 4
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Hong Kong Express at 25 East Street, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: Storrington Fish Co at 6 Havant House, Mill Lane Storrington, Pulborough; rated on August 31