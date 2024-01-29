Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Apple Tree Cafe at King George V Building, Bucks Green Rudgwick, West Sussex; rated on January 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Chequers Inn at The Chequers Inn, Rowhook Road Rowhook, Horsham; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: The Labouring Man at Labouring Man, Old London Road Coldwaltham, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: The Sussex Barn at The Sussex Barn, North Heath Lane, Horsham; rated on January 23