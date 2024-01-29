BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Apple Tree Cafe at King George V Building, Bucks Green Rudgwick, West Sussex; rated on January 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Chequers Inn at The Chequers Inn, Rowhook Road Rowhook, Horsham; rated on January 24

    • Rated 5: The Labouring Man at Labouring Man, Old London Road Coldwaltham, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: The Sussex Barn at The Sussex Barn, North Heath Lane, Horsham; rated on January 23