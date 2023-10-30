Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Riverside Tea Room, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Riverside Tea Room, Houghton Bridge Amberley, Arundel was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 25.
And Eastern Tandoori Take-Away, a takeaway at 38 Bishopric, Horsham, West Sussex was also given a score of five on October 24.