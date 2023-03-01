Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Horsham restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Little Bean Cafe, at 41 High Street, Billingshurst, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 22.
And Cuppa-Love, at Buchan Country Park, Crawley was also given a score of five on February 21.
It means that of Horsham's 151 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 121 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.