Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Horsham restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Little Bean Cafe, at 41 High Street, Billingshurst, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 22.

And Cuppa-Love, at Buchan Country Park, Crawley was also given a score of five on February 21.

It means that of Horsham's 151 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 121 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.