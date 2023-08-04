Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Dennie's at 7a Elm Grove, Station Road Cowfold, Horsham West Sussex; rated on August 2
• Rated 5: Akash Restaurant at 66 East Street, Horsham; rated on August 1
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 13 Swan Walk, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on August 1
• Rated 5: Sodexo at Fisher Clinical Services at Fisher Clinical Services Uk Ltd, Langhurst Wood Road, Horsham; rated on August 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Hornbrook Inn at Hornbrook Inn, Brighton Road, Horsham; rated on June 7