Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tasca Cafe at 35 Ground Floor Freshwater Parade, Bishopric, Horsham; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Everyman Cinema at 16 Piries Place, Horsham; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Golden Willow Chinese Restaurant at 5 Pulborough Road, Storrington, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: The Old Forge at The Old Forge, 6a Church Street Storrington, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on January 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Clubhouse Bar & Grill at Bowling Alley Horsham Leisure Park, Albion Way, Horsham; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: The White Lion at The White Lion, The Street Thakeham, Pulborough; rated on January 11

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: