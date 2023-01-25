Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Tasca Cafe at 35 Ground Floor Freshwater Parade, Bishopric, Horsham; rated on January 17

    • Rated 5: Everyman Cinema at 16 Piries Place, Horsham; rated on January 11

    • Rated 5: Golden Willow Chinese Restaurant at 5 Pulborough Road, Storrington, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on January 11

    • Rated 5: The Old Forge at The Old Forge, 6a Church Street Storrington, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on January 11

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Clubhouse Bar & Grill at Bowling Alley Horsham Leisure Park, Albion Way, Horsham; rated on January 11

    • Rated 5: The White Lion at The White Lion, The Street Thakeham, Pulborough; rated on January 11

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 18 Lower Street, Pulborough; rated on January 10