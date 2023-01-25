Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tasca Cafe at 35 Ground Floor Freshwater Parade, Bishopric, Horsham; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Everyman Cinema at 16 Piries Place, Horsham; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Golden Willow Chinese Restaurant at 5 Pulborough Road, Storrington, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: The Old Forge at The Old Forge, 6a Church Street Storrington, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on January 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Clubhouse Bar & Grill at Bowling Alley Horsham Leisure Park, Albion Way, Horsham; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: The White Lion at The White Lion, The Street Thakeham, Pulborough; rated on January 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 18 Lower Street, Pulborough; rated on January 10