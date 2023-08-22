Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Lintot at Lintot Square, Fairbank Road Southwater, Horsham West Sussex; rated on August 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The White Hart at The White Hart, High Street, Henfield; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: George And Dragon at The George And Dragon, Dragons Lane Dragons Green, Horsham; rated on March 15