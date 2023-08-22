Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Lintot at Lintot Square, Fairbank Road Southwater, Horsham West Sussex; rated on August 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The White Hart at The White Hart, High Street, Henfield; rated on August 17