Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Moving Mountains, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 53 Mackley Industrial Estate, Henfield Road Small Dole, Henfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 1.
And Curry Hut Indian Cuisine, a takeaway at 32 Queen Street, Horsham was also given a score of five on November 9.