Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
39 minutes ago

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Moving Mountains, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 53 Mackley Industrial Estate, Henfield Road Small Dole, Henfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 1.

And Curry Hut Indian Cuisine, a takeaway at 32 Queen Street, Horsham was also given a score of five on November 9.