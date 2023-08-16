Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Whispers, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Whispers, 64 High Street, Billingshurst West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 14.
And Papa Johns, a takeaway at Pappa Johns, 24 - 28 Queen Street, Horsham was also given a score of five on July 10.