Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT
The Rising Sun, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Rising Sun, The Street Nutbourne, Pulborough West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 7.

And Esquires Coffee Horsham, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Esquires Coffee, 6 Esquires Coffee House The Forum, Lower Tanbridge Way, Horsham was also given a score of five on October 31.