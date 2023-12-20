Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The China Brasserie, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The China Brasserie, North Street, Horsham was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 12.
And Domino's Pizza, a takeaway at 45 Springfield Road, Horsham was also given a score of five on December 13.