Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:05 GMT
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Green Man, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Green Man, Jolesfield Partridge Green, Horsham was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 17.

And Thai time TO GO @ Horsham, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 East Street, Horsham was also given a score of five on January 9.