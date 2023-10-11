BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST
River Moon Thai Restaurant, at 19 Swan Corner, Pulborough was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 3.

And Little Barn Owls, at The Orchard, Cowfold Road West Grinstead, Horsham was also given a score of five on September 29.

It means that of Horsham's 169 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 141 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.