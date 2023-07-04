Horsham buses produce fewer emissions than a decade ago – as passenger journeys tumble

Buses in Horsham produced far fewer emissions in 2021 than a decade before, with passenger journeys tumbling, new figures show.

File photo dated 12/04/12 of a bus at a stop. English councils are being hit by a "completely unsustainable" annual bill of more than £450 million to prop up the free bus pass scheme, according to new analysis. The Local Government Association (LGA), which calculated the figure, warned that the cost is putting services at risk. Picture date: Saturday July 1, 2023.

Buses in Horsham produced far fewer emissions in 2021 than a decade before, with passenger journeys tumbling, new figures show.

The Local Government Association said buses can play a "huge role in reducing carbon and other harmful emissions".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus emissions data is measured by the equivalent amount of oil the journeys would have produced.

Most Popular

And Department for Energy Security and Net Zero figures show buses in Horsham produced 1.2 thousand tonnes of oil equivalent (ktoe) in 2021.

In 2011, a decade earlier, buses in the area emitted 1.9 ktoe.

The fall in emissions follows a significant reduction in people using buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers in West Sussex completed 15.6 million journeys in the year to March 2022, the latest Department for Transport figures show. But in 2011-12, 26.6 million journeys were made – a decrease of 41%.

Across the UK, buses emitted 815 ktoe in 2021 – substantially down from the 1,372 ktoe produced a decade earlier.

Passenger journeys are not the only factor when considering the total emissions buses produce.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: "Buses can play a huge role in reducing carbon and other harmful emissions as well as congestion, with a fully loaded double-decker bus being able to take 75 cars off the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to reverse the decline in bus services and passenger numbers to help meet the country’s net-zero targets and keep our roads flowing and people and business connected. To help achieve this, the Government should fully commit to delivering its National Bus Strategy."

The figures also showed an uptick in emissions from all vehicles on the UK's roads – more than 35 million tonnes of oil equivalent was produced across the country in 2021, up from 32 million in 2020 but still below every other year since records began in 2005.

In Horsham, all vehicles emitted 79 ktoe in 2021. Personal transport, which includes all cars, buses and motorcycles, accounted for 68% of this, while freight transport accounted for 32%.

Petrol cars produced 27 ktoe, and diesel cars 25 ktoe.

The Department for Transport said directly linking reduced emissions with passenger numbers is "incorrect".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad