Horsham establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Horsham Rugby Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Horsham Rugby Club, Hammerpond Road, Horsham was given the maximum score after assessment on May 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 103 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 69 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.