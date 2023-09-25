Horsham establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Black Horse Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Black Horse, Nuthurst Street Nuthurst, Horsham was given the maximum score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 75 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.