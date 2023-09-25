BREAKING
Horsham establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:40 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Black Horse Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Black Horse, Nuthurst Street Nuthurst, Horsham was given the maximum score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 75 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.