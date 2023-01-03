Horsham establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
Sit and Sip, a pub, bar or nightclub at 15 Piries Place, Horsham, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.