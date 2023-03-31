Horsham establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
White Horse Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at White Horse Inn, Mare Hill Road, Pulborough was given the score after assessment on March 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 103 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 67 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.