Horsham establishment handed new five-star food hygiene rating

A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Holmbush Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Holmbush Inn, Faygate Lane Faygate, Horsham was given the maximum score after assessment on April 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 103 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 67 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.