Horsham establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Crabtree Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Crabtree Inn, Brighton Road Lower Beeding, Horsham was given the score after assessment on November 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 103 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 68 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.