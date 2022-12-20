Horsham establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Crabtree Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Crabtree Inn, Brighton Road Lower Beeding, Horsham was given the score after assessment on November 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.