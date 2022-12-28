Horsham establishment handed new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Sussex Oak, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Sussex Oak Inn, 2 Church Street Warnham, Horsham West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.