Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Horsham establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Sussex Oak, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Sussex Oak Inn, 2 Church Street Warnham, Horsham West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad

It means that of Horsham's 103 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 67 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.