Horsham establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Selsey Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Selsey Arms, Cowfold Road Coolham, Horsham West Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 102 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 70 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.