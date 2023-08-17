BREAKING
Horsham establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Selsey Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Selsey Arms, Cowfold Road Coolham, Horsham West Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 102 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 70 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.