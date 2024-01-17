Horsham house prices dropped more than South East average in November

House prices dropped by 2.6% – more than the average for the South East – in Horsham in November, new figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3.7% annual decline.

The average Horsham house price in November was £439,271, Land Registry figures show – a 2.6% decrease on October.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Horsham was lower than the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Horsham fell by £17,000 – putting the area 38th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Oxford, where property prices increased on average by 5.7%, to £507,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Surrey Heath lost 8.6% of their value, giving an average price of £430,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Horsham spent an average of £320,000 on their property – £12,000 less than a year ago, but £33,000 more than in November 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £525,000 on average in November – 64.3% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Horsham in November – they dropped 2.9% in price, to £729,919 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 3.9%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached:

Terraced:

Flats:

How do property prices in Horsham compare?

Buyers paid 13.8% more than the average price in the South East (£386,000) in November for a property in Horsham. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £695,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in Horsham. Elmbridge properties cost 2.9 times the price as homes in Southampton (£239,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in November

Horsham: £439,271

The South East:£385,844

UK: £284,950

Annual change to November

Horsham: -3.7%

The South East: -2.3%

UK: -2.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East