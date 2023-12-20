Horsham house prices dropped more than South East average in October

House prices dropped by 1% – more than the average for the South East – in Horsham in October, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.5% annual decline.

The average Horsham house price in October was £452,979, Land Registry figures show – a 1% decrease on September.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the South East, where prices decreased 0.9%, and Horsham was lower than the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Horsham fell by £2,300 – putting the area 25th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Tandridge, where property prices increased on average by 10.3%, to £575,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hastings lost 9.2% of their value, giving an average price of £269,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Horsham spent an average of £328,700 on their property – £2,000 less than a year ago, but £40,600 more than in October 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £542,700 on average in October – 65.1% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Horsham in October – they dropped 1.1% in price, to £365,538 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.8%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 1% monthly; down 0.1% annually; £757,172 average

down 1% monthly; down 0.1% annually; £757,172 average Semi-detached: down 0.8% monthly; up 0.4% annually; £467,326 average

down 0.8% monthly; up 0.4% annually; £467,326 average Flats: down 1.1% monthly; down 1.6% annually; £214,645 average

How do property prices in Horsham compare?

Buyers paid 16.4% more than the average price in the South East (£389,000) in October for a property in Horsham. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £721,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in Horsham. Elmbridge properties cost three times the price as homes in Southampton (£243,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.

Factfile

Average property price in October

Horsham: £452,979

The South East:£389,223

UK: £287,782

Annual change to October

Horsham: -0.5%

The South East: -2%

UK: -1.2%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East