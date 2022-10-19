Horsham house prices dropped slightly in August

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.5%, in Horsham in August, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 12.6% over the last year.

The average Horsham house price in August was £460,644, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% decrease on July.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices increased 1.4%, and Horsham was lower than the 0.9% rise for the UK as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Horsham rose by £51,000 – putting the area 39th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Thanet, where property prices increased on average by 22.7%, to £332,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Gravesham gained 7.1% in value, giving an average price of £326,000.

An imbalance between supply and demand for properties saw house prices climb across the UK throughout the pandemic.

But experts say expectations have changed significantly in recent weeks amid mortgage rate rises, with the likelihood of a dampening effect on house price growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to figures from Moneyfacts.co.uk On Wednesday, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market has a rate of 6.52% and the average five-year fix is at 6.36%.

There are around 900 fewer mortgage products available than there were on the day of the mini-budget in September.

Chris Druce, senior research analyst at Knight Frank, said: “Current activity in the housing market is being shaped by mortgage status.

“Those that can are pushing on and securing deals ahead of further increases, while others have paused plans to digest events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With affordability set to be a growing barrier for many homebuyers in the coming months, we forecast house price growth will slow from here, with price falls in 2023.”

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Horsham spent an average of £336,000 on their property – £36,000 more than a year ago, and £57,000 more than in August 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £550,000 on average in August – 63.9% more than first-time buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices Horsham in August – they dropped 0.5% in price, to £220,688 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 7.7%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.5% monthly; up 13.5% annually; £766,178 averageSemi-detached: down 0.5% monthly; up 14.1% annually; £473,224 averageTerraced: down 0.4% monthly; up 12.3% annually; £371,901 average

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do property prices in Horsham compare?

Buyers paid 13.2% more than the average price in the South East (£407,000) in August for a property in Horsham. Across the South East, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £296,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £719,000 on average, and 1.6 times as much as more than in Horsham. Elmbridge properties cost 2.9 times as much as homes in Southampton (£246,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Factfile

Average property price in August

Horsham: £460,644The South East:£406,981UK: £295,903

Annual growth to August

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham: +12.6%The South East: +14.8%UK: +13.6%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East