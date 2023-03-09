Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
33 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Columba's Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at BN44 was given the maximum score after assessment on March 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 151 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 121 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.